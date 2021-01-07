Prince William County police say a 21-year-old Manassas area man shot four members of his family Wednesday evening, killing one, then fled to Fauquier County, where he shot and killed a passing motorist after a car crash. He then apparently killed himself.
Police have identified Asa Ellington Mitchell, 21, as the suspect in the deadly shooting spree, which started around 6 p.m. at the family's home in the 10000 block of Ellis Road in the Signal Hill area.
Police arrived to find four people shot at the home -- a 76-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. All suffered serious injuries but are expected to physically recover.
The fourth victim, Eric Mark Mitchell, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Asa Mitchell fled before officers arrived, Perok said. At 7:30 p.m., Fauquier County Sheriff's deputies were called to a car crash in the 8700 block of Maidstone Road. There, deputies found a vehicle crashed at the railroad tracks and another vehicle nearby, FauquierNow.com reported. At the accident scene, deputies also found the body of a man, apparently shot in the upper torso, authorities said.
That victim, police say, was a passing motorist who possibly stopped to assist after Mitchell was involved in a single-vehicle crash. His identity has not been released.
Perok said Mitchell then fled on foot after shooting the passerby. He was found near the wreck with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The investigation continues as Prince William County detectives work to determine what led to the initial shooting, Perok said.
Sad for that family. Should come as no surprise given what democrats have done to VA, businesses, little children, families. There a sick demonic group of people.
Typical response from Halyork, especially making a broad statement without content to back it. Even less of a surprise that they’re either very uneducated or not in the U.S. (it’s “They’re a sick” not “There a sick” - reading and comprehension is fundamental)
Spot on - Halyork is unhinged just like the Trumpsters who stormed the Capitol yesterday. We must keep Virginia BLUE and NOT ELECT any RepubliKONs to any Virginia office ever.
You seem to forget that 99% of protesters yesterday were peaceful, so just like in all the leftist violence over the past year where dozens were killed, thousands of businesses were destroyed and thousands of police officers injured and a half dozen killed, it was mostly peaceful.
Soily,
icrazyhorse is always spewing [pirate] , dont even waste your time!
[lol]
And just 1 day later:
Giuliani condemns the mob.
Stephen Miller condemns the mob.
Trump suspended from Twitter and Facebook.
"The objection cannot be entertained"
And dozens of high ranking staffers have resigned.
Also, it is important to note the INTENT of the BLM protests versus the seditious acts from yesterday.
The over-arching goal of the BLM protests was equality under the law and addressing systemic racism.
Yesterdays goal was to use violence to beach the Capital to disrupt the Constitutionally mandated process of counting the electoral votes.
AND, given how idiotic the people there acted, the FBI is soliciting information of those involved: https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/aad18481a3e8f02
"FBI Seeking Information Related to Violent Activity at the U.S Capitol Building
The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC. The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.
If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.
Please use this form to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files you have related to possible violations of federal law committed. Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity.
You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.
If you do not have an attachment but have information to provide, please submit it at tips.fbi.gov."
It is too easy to match up all of the idiots who didnt have a burner phone with social media accounts, or cross-reference photos taken with those from the DMV using such programs like Clearview AI.
The more disturbing thing is that multiple people here condone physically attacking the US Govt and do not see it as a problem nor a crime.
This is a perfect response from a leftist like George. Typically when they get triggered they will point out how you’re missing punctuation or misspelled a word. George likely believes like most of these deranged leftists that he is superior to the average person in our society. When truth be told people like George may have seven college degrees and feel like he’s part of the ruling class of society, but truthfully he has probably has $5 in his bank account and needs help wiping his own a** everyday.
Deflection by Halyork is par for the course. I don’t target Conservatives or Republicans, only the knuckleheads that I’m referring to. I’d not expect a knuckle-dragger like Halyork to comprehend that.
This sounds like a terrible situation, my heart goes out to the family and loved ones...
[love]
I'm not understanding this article. I think it is saying three people are dead, but not sure since they say two killed. The 55-year old man back in Manassas, and two more in Faquier County:
"At the accident scene, deputies also found the body of a man, apparently shot in the upper torso, authorities said.
Then they discovered the suspect — “several yards from his (crashed) vehicle” — who apparently shot himself in the head, FauquierNow reported.
This may help you out a little more...
https://www.facebook.com/PWCPolice/
That's interesting. No mention in police report of man at accident scene shot in upper torso.
Did you watch the video of Chief Phelps and Sheriff Mosier?
Thanks for the link, Hawkeye. It was much more descriptive. Whatever the motive, that moment of anger will have a lasting impact on that family, literally and figuratively. I was so sorry to read of the motorist passing by who was also a victim.
Yes, it extremely troubling, and just like almost a year ago with the botched armed robbery at the Denny's in Manassas, an innocent individual just walking away while doing his job was shot and killed in cold blood.
Wow looks like the democratic take over is in full swing!
The culture of violence continues. It was continue to get worse. You get what you vote for and democrats are NOT for law and order.
