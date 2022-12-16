Detectives have charged a 35-year-old Manassas-area man in connection with the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl riding her bike on Hoadly Road Thursday.
The release of information and a picture of the truck involved helped lead police to the identity of the man driving, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers were called to the 5400 block of Hoadly Road just after 9:15 a.m. Thursday, where the 13-year-old girl, originally reported as 12 years old by police, wanted to report that a stranger had taken her bicycle.
"Upon further questioning, the victim stated that man had also sexually assaulted her," Perok said in a news release.
The victim said she was riding her bike at Hoadly Road and Prince William Parkway when she stopped "due to the weather and exhaustion," Perok said.
At that point, a red truck pulled up and the driver offered her a ride.
"The victim agreed and the man loaded the bike in the bed of the truck before proceeding to drive away with the victim in the passenger seat," Perok said.
The man continued a short distance and sexually assaulted the victim in a nearby parking lot. Afterward, the girl got out and the suspect drove off with the victim’s bike still in the bed of the truck. The victim was able to take a photo of the vehicle before the suspect drove away.
Officers later found the truck unoccupied in the Manassas Park commuter lot and were able to make contact with the man who was driving at the time, Perok said. He is not the owner of the truck.
The driver, identified as Sender Juventino Linares Rivera of Coverstone Drive, met with detectives at the Western District Police Station, where he was charged Friday with aggravated sexual battery, abduction, carnal knowledge, attempted rape, and attempted strangulation, Perok said.
He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
