The driver involved in the fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Chantilly has been identified as 22-year-old Angel Hernandez Perez of Manassas.
The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Bull Run Post Office Road and Cedar Ridge Boulevard in Chantilly.
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said the Hernandez Perez was traveling southbound on Bull Run Post Office Road in a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta when it left the roadway, rolled over, and struck a utility pole.
The passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital and has since been released, the sheriff's office said in a release. Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors, the sheriff's office said.
