Two Manassas men were arrested early Saturday after authorities say they broke into Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County, apparently to steal copper wire.
At 12:38 a.m., deputies were called to the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road for a report of two men cutting a fence at a Dominion Energy storage yard.
Deputies arrived quickly and were able to locate and arrest two individuals on the property, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
A bag with wire cutters was recovered at the location.
"While the incident remains under investigation, all indications point to the subjects being there to steal copper wire," the release said. "Dominion Energy officials confirmed there was no breach of an adjacent Dominion Energy Substation."
Christopher J. Macmillan, 51, and Joshua L. Settle, 38, both from Manassas, were charged with possession of burglary tools, attempted larceny, trespassing, destruction of property and conspiracy to commit larceny, the release said.
Both were taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. Macmillan is being held without bond and Settles was given a $7,500 secured bond.
In the last three months, there have been a string of attacks on at least nine substations in North Carolina, Washington State and Oregon, cutting power to tens of thousands of people, the New York Times reported last week.
If these two were arrested for attempting to steal stuff, why mention the "attacks" at other stations around the country?
