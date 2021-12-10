Police have charged a 15-year-old Manassas Park High School sophomore with threats to kill after a social media post about "shooting up the school."
School officials closed all city school buildings Friday and students worked virtually as a precaution after the threat circulated on Instagram.
Police said they were notified of the threat about 9 p.m. Thursday and began tracking down information in regards to Instagram accounts as well as IP addresses.
Just after midnight, detectives were able to identify and contact a suspect in regards to the threats, city police said.
The suspect and his parents were brought back to Manassas Park police headquarters where a full interview was conducted. During the interview, detectives discovered the threat to not be credible and there was no danger to the school system or the community, city police said.
Following the interview, with the cooperation of the suspect's parents, detectives searched the home and did not locate a firearm, police said.
Detectives charged the teen with threats to kill and the boy's parents turned him in later Friday, police said.
School threats have been an ongoing problem around the region. On Thursday, police charged a 12-year-old Arlington boy with making threats over public airways after a phone call Wednesday morning to Potomac View Elementary School in Woodbridge.
Earlier this week, authorities investigated three separate threats at Stafford High School in one day. And last month, Prince William schools dealt with five threats in one week.
(3) comments
Maybe they ought to charge the parents also? Maybe that will get the idiots to get the punk into therapy and take away his cell phone..
Knee jerk reactions by admin fools who can’t follow safety procedures, now they just “shut it down”, you’d think Saint Fauci was in charge!
This is what will replace snow days.
