Manassas Park police say a dog shot several times and abandoned as he tried to follow his shooter is in stable condition at an emergency vet.
Police are still searching for the dog's owner. The brown and white pitfall mix was shot and left near the VRE parking lot in the 9300 block of Manassas drive around 9:25 a.m. Monday morning.
After an outpouring of concern and offers to help, the police department is accepting donations for the dog's medical care at MedVet on Centreville Road in Manassas, and for a Crime Solvers reward to find the shooter.
Donations can be dropped off at police headquarters at 329 Manassas Drive Manassas Park, Virginia. Donations can also be made directly to MedVet by contacting them at 703-361-8287 and it will be added to the dog's account.
Witnesses reported hearing a total of six gunshots at 9:26 a.m. in the 9300 Manassas Drive, police said in a Facebook post (warning graphic photo).
After the shots were fired, the dog, a brown and white pit bull mix, followed the person back to a black SUV park in the VRE parking lot. The driver then fled the scene.
Manassas Park police said the dog was rushed to an emergency vet and was still alive as of late this morning. Officers are asking for any assistance in identifying the owner.
Call 703-361-1136 with any information.
