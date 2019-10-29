Manassas City police say a person shot at the Barrington Park Apartments on Tuesday afternoon has died, and a suspect is in custody.
Officers were called to the area of Leighton Place about 12:30 p.m., where they arrived to find the male victim suffering a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
One person is in custody and charges are pending, police said in a news release.
The incident appears to be isolated and not random, the release said.
The investigation is ongoing.
