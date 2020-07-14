Police have arrested a 42-year-old Manassas man in connection with the Tuesday morning stabbing of a woman on Cedar Ridge Drive.
Manassas officers were called to the scene at 6:48 a.m. and arrived to find a woman suffering from a stab wound. Officers rendered aid and the victim was flown by helicopter to a trauma center, where she was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.
Police identified the suspect as Salomon Alberto Nazar, who fled the scene and was believed be traveling in a white Ford Transit van with the license plate “NAZAR1,” police said in a news release.
Nazar was later arrested in Albemarle County. He is charged of aggravated malicious wounding. This was an isolated domestic related incident.
(1) comment
Is it Salmon or Salomon? Apparently he is a Hispanic Middle Easterner. So, he is technically an evil white man who used a sharp object to try to kill a woman. When will Northam move to outlaw sharp objects? But any man, of any color, who uses a knife or other sharp object on a woman, he is a poor excuse of a man no matter what she did to him.
