A 53-year-old Manassas woman has been arrested after police say she struck and killed a pedestrian with her truck late Saturday, then left the scene.
Police say the driver of a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling eastbound on Sudley Road when she struck a pedestrian who was trying to cross. "After the initial impact," the driver fled the scene, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Rescue workers pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. Police on Monday identified him as Alvaro Rene De Leon Alvarez, 50, of no fixed address. He was wearing dark clothing and not crossing within a crosswalk, Carr said.
Police soon located the striking truck and identified the driver, Carr said.
"Investigators determined that speed, alcohol, and drugs are not factors for the driver," she said.
Norma Rosas Bustos of Launch Circle in Manassas was charged with felony hit-and-run and jailed in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
(14) comments
When she makes bail....she's bailing back to Honduras. The judge should deny her bail given the 99.9% chance she is in the country illegally. Another invader killing an American on our soil. Sad.
The Sudley Rd corridor is a model democrat haven for illegals and other drugged-out democrat zombies that skirt our laws (obviously), get on the taxpayer-funded dole, destroy America....but religiously vote democrat. PWC keeping the area a third-world cesspool gives many of the democrat residents a feeling of home. Besides, crosswalks are racist because they limit choice, sequester direction and corral people mimicking totalitarianism.
There are many Hispanics who came to this country legally, have established themselves, with second And first generation immigrants working in the community in public safety, and vote for Republicans.
They are a working class people, and most abide by the law. In our area, especially Manassas, it is a high percentage of Salvadoran immigrants, followed by Guatemalan. The current President of El Salvador is a better President than ours.
You are so right. Thanks for sharing
In 2018 a person with the same name was ticketed for doing 47 in a 25 and she prepaid the fine. In 2020 a person with the same name was ticketed for doing 42 in a 25 and she prepaid the fine.
It might be the same person, but in this case according to the police report, she was not speeding.
Another RAM causing mayhem. #1 vehicle driven in drunk driving arrests.
As to her legal status, that can not be inferred from her name alone.
Not to victim blame, but the pedestrian shares some responsibility here.
Police say she was not drinking. I suspect she fled because she is an illegal, she has no insurance, or no driver's license, or maybe all three. Very near here my son was rear-ended at a red light by someone who was all three. Plus he was drunk.
As is almost always the case, the victim was not crossing in a crosswalk. Options for crossing Sudley Road legally are limited (poor planning), so I understand the temptation to cross where most convenient, but the road is 125 feet wide curb to curb. That means it takes 6 seconds to cross if walking fast. A car traveling the 45 mph speed limit will travel 400 feet in the same time. And if you are going to wear dark clothing when crossing at night, you are almost committing suicide.
Along the 0.6-mile stretch of Sudley Rd between Crestwood Dr and Rixlew Ln, there are only two marked crosswalks across Sudley Rd; one at Portsmouth Rd and one at the Manassas Mall entrance opposite Irongate Way. Thus, the average distance between marked crosswalks is greater than 1000 feet or the length of a football field. It's also about four times the length of a 264-foot city block in Manahattan. The urban planning for the Sudley Rd corridor, like much of PWC, is indeed awful, especially for people walking.
Good point
CORRECTION: More than the length of THREE football fields between crosswalks.
Yep, and there are hundreds of townhomes nearby on both sides of Sudley. New strategically located crosswalks, or a pedestrian bridge or two need to be put in. The county could use all the wonderful taxes the data centers are bringing in to pay for it. That will never happen.
I’d bet a paycheck the driver is illegal and that is why she fled….
