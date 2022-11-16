A 39-year-old Manassas woman wanted for felony child neglect after her 2-year-old son shot himself in the hand last month turned herself in Tuesday, police said.

Child Protective Services notified police about the shooting about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 after the toddler's mother brought him to an area hospital with the gunshot wound.

"While investigating the incident, detectives determined the shooting occurred sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. when the toddler was left unattended and found an unsecured gun, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.

The boy's mother and other family members took him to the hospital, where CPS was eventually notified, Carr said.

On Nov. 8, police obtained warrants charging the boy's mother, Christalle Phillips Moat of Monitor Court in Manassas, with felony child neglect, but attempts to locate her were unsuccessful. Police said she turned herself in on Tuesday, Carr said.

Jack Ryan
Nothing Emo

As a second amendment absolutist, I can confidently say that the gun wasn’t the cause of the child having an injured hand.

Report Add Reply
Alan Fast

You know worshipping guns isn't going to make your dick any less small or you're life any less empty, right?

Report Add Reply
Bawahaha
Harry Morant

Being obsessed about the size of his dick says everything about YOU, pervert (aka a Democrat).

Report Add Reply
Iwouldntgiveabean
John Dutko

So what does that say about the Republican fetish over LGBTQ lifestyles?

Report
Rod McSmith

Matt Gaetz. A literal pedophile in your party.

Report
Iwouldntgiveabean
John Dutko

If the child had a block of cheese, could they have injured their hand in the same fashion?

Report Add Reply
Lynne June

Poor baby boy! It’s so sad that children are born to parents that are that irresponsible.

Report Add Reply
Change Craford

Just like Trump and your parents.

Report Add Reply
Lynne June

No, Christalle. I don’t believe Trump and my parents ever did anything irresponsible together.

Report Add Reply

