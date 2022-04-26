A man’s body was found next to a well in mid-Prince William County this afternoon.
A family member called police at 1:58 p.m. reporting they found the man partially submerged in the well in the 12300 block of Purcell Road. Officers discovered the man partially in a shallow hole immediately adjacent to the well, said Prince William County Police Officer Adam Beard.
The circumstances of the man’s death are unknown but no foul play is suspected at this point in the investigation, he said.
"The circumstances of the man’s death are currently unknown, but no foul play is suspected at this point in the investigation, Police said."
I fixed that for you. Feel free to delete this comment when you finish proofreading.
