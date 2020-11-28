Police say a 33-year-old Mason Neck man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash on U.S. 1 at Pohick Road in Lorton.
A preliminary investigation determined Ralph J. Edwards III, driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling southbound on U.S. 1 prior to Pohick Road around 1:20 p.m., police said.
The Silverado rear-ended a 2017 Subaru Forester which was stopped at the red light, then continued into the intersection striking a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado that was attempting to make a left-hand turn from Pohick Road to southbound Richmond Highway.
Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene. Five other occupants of the cars involved were taken to the hospital for injuries not considered to be life threatening.
Detectives are working to determine if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
