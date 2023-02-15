Mike's American Grill in Springfield is temporarily closed after a three-alarm fire evacuated the popular restaurant during busy Valentine's Day service.

mikes fire.jpg

Fire crews battle a blaze at Mike's American in Springfield on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Crews were called to the restaurant in the 6200 block of Backlick Road about 8:45 p.m. and arrived to find smoke showing and possible fire in the kitchen, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said on Twitter.

The restaurant was evacuated and a third alarm called. The fire was brought under control just before 10 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it is repairing interior and exterior damage caused by the fire and will reopen "as soon as we are able."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.