Fort Belvoir police say a daylong barricade on base Sunday ended peacefully about 3 p.m.
The barricaded person was "taken into custody by Army Criminal Investigation Division," the base said on Facebook.
FBI Washington Field Office and Fort Belvoir Army Community services were providing victim assistance services to support all who were affected, the post said.
