The Prince William County Police Department says a missing 11-year-old boy from Dale City has been found and is safe.
-------------
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 11-year-old Daveion Izaiah Elcock of Dale City.
Daveion was last seen Thursday leaving his home on Ponhill Drive, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. Daveion is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and is considered endangered due to his age.
Daveion is Black, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
