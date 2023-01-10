UPDATE: Police announced Wednesday afternoon that Talaat Syan has been located and is safe.
----------------
Police are searching for a non-verbal, disabled man who was last seen leaving his Manassas-area home Monday morning.
Talaat Aziz Syan, 59, is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances, police said. He left his home on Botsford Road off Sudley Manor Drive about 8:30 a.m.
Syan is nonverbal and has paralysis on the right side of his body, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Syan is white, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 230 pounds with black hair and green and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, fitted cap, a gray vest, black long sleeve shirt, blue sweatpants, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.