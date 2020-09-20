Fairfax County police say a 16-year-old girl reported missing in Falls Church over the weekend has been found safe.
Detectives and search and rescue teams searched for her in the Falls Church neighborhood of Pimmit Hills on Sunday afternoon after she was last seen around 5 a.m. Sunday.
