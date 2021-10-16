Virginia State Police say a 7-year-old Stafford County girl missing and believed to be in "extreme danger" has been located.
Police have not released any further details.
Rabi-Ah Jalloh went missing Thursday at 2:20 p.m. and her last known location is unknown at this time, state police said.
The little girl was believed to be with her mother, Mariatu Jalloh. The missing child alert was not an Amber Alert, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
