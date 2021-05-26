A second line of violent thunderstorms moved through Northern Virginia tonight, with the National Weather Service reporting an 82 mph at the Occoquan River buoy at 9:12 p.m.
The weather service says the potential for several storms is almost over the night, with the few remaining along and east of Interstate 95.
Earlier Wednesday, another line of storms made its way across the area, downing trees with wind gusts up to 53 mph and dropping large hail. Manassas and Centreville seemed to be the hardest hit.
A tree fell on a mobile home on Centreville Road, and another fell into a house on Peabody Street in Manassas. A tree also fell across Fairview Avenue near the Manassas police station, according to the National Weather Service.
In Loudoun County, a downed tree blocked Featherbed Lane and in Gainesville, winds knocked down two trees and blew the siding off a building in the area of Golders Green Place and Scottish Hunt Lane, the weather service said.
The storms knocked out power to more than 12,000 customers in Northern Virginia. There were no reported injuries.
