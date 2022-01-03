As of 1:15 p.m., more than 154,000 customers across Northern Virginia were without power due to high winds and heavy snow in the D.C. area.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reported 16,376 customers out this afternoon, with nearly 12,000 of those in Prince William County. About 3,200 NOVEC customers were out in Stafford, and a few hundred in both Fauquier and Fairfax counties.
Dominion Energy reported more than 138,000 without power in Northern Virginia as of 1 p.m. More than 42,000 of those were in Stafford County, over 40,000 in Fairfax County, nearly 20,000 in Prince William, 1,900 in Fauquier and 4,000 in Fredericksburg.
Fairfax County fire and rescue warned people to stay away from downed power lines as crews "have been responding to wires down/arching/on fire incidents all morning," the agency said in a news release.
"It is especially important to understand that downed lines can energize other objects, including fences, cars/trucks, buildings, bushes and trees, and telephone/cable TV cables. Assume all downed power lines are live and dangerous!" the release said.
Dominion and NOVEC say crews are working hard to restore power, but no restoration times were available this afternoon.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for the D.C. area until 4 p.m. today.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has more than 2,800 trucks on the road to plow and treat and is urging drivers to stay off the roads if they can.
State police say they have responded to more than 500 crashes and disabled vehicles since snow began this morning. The agency is asking drivers to stay off the roads.
