Dominion Energy was reporting more than 5,500 customers without power across Northern Virginia on Tuesday, with 2,800 of those in Prince William County.
As of 5 p.m., 2,845 customers were without power in Prince William County, mainly in the Manassas area. In Fairfax, 832 customers were out, and 1,095 were without power in Stafford.
The major Prince William County outage is centered near Manassas Regional Airport. Dominion has dispatched crews for repairs and expects to restore power between 6-11 p.m.
A wind advisory remains in effect through midnight, with sustained winds of 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph expected the rest of the day.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates
(1) comment
Hold down those skirts guys, it's going to be windy out there.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.