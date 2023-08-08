A strong line of thunderstorms swept across Northern Virginia late Monday afternoon, downing trees and leaving more than 60,000 without power at the height of the outages.
By 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, power companies were still working to restore about 9,000 customers.
Dominion Energy reported more than 8.200 customers out this morning, with over 3,000 of those in Fauquier and 2,000 in Fairfax and 2,000 in Loudoun.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative had more than 1,000 customers still out Tuesday morning. About 700 of those were in Fairfax, 100 in Fauquier and 100 in Prince William County.
Manassas Park was hit particularly hard by the storm, with multiple trees and power lines reported down in the city, according to storm reports to the National Weather Service. Power was restored to all but about 10 city customers Tuesday morning.
The threat of destructive storms prompted the federal government to closes D.C. area offices early Monday afternoon, with other locals governments and schools following suit.
The NOAA Storm Prediction Center had the D.C. region under a rare moderate risk for severe weather Monday, a four out of five on the prediction scale. It's the first "moderate risk" issued for severe weather for the area in at least 10 years.
Meanwhile Novec hasn't had any updates since 555pm. Outage map is down and no estimates given. What a joke
