As of 10:30 a.m., more than 90,000 customers across Northern Virginia were without power as high winds and heavy snow continued in the D.C. area.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reported 13,651 customers out this morning, with nearly 10,000 of those in Prince William County. About 3,000 NOVEC customers were out in Stafford, and a few hundred in both Fauquier and Fairfax counties.
Dominion Energy reported 89,987 without power at 10:30 a.m. More than 30,000 of those were in Stafford County, over 20,000 in Fairfax County, nearly 14,000 in Prince William, 4,500 in Fauquier and 2,700 in Fredericksburg.
Fairfax County fire and rescue warned people to stay away from downed power lines this morning as crews "have been responding to wires down/arching/on fire incidents all morning," the agency said in a news release.
"It is especially important to understand that downed lines can energize other objects, including fences, cars/trucks, buildings, bushes and trees, and telephone/cable TV cables. Assume all downed power lines are live and dangerous!" the release said.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for the D.C. area until 4 p.m. today. The National Weather Service says the heaviest snow will fall through early afternoon, with totals of five to 10 inches by the time it's over. High winds will remain with gusts of 35 to 40 mph possible.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has more than 2,800 trucks on the road to plow and treat and is urging drivers to stay off the roads if they can.
State police say they have responded to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles since snow began this morning. The agency is asking drivers to stay off the roads.
