A motorcyclist that state police had twice pursued for speeding Sunday morning crashed into a pickup truck and died on Interstate 95 near the Occoquan River.
It started at 9:01 a.m. when a trooper spotted a motorcycle traveling at an "excessive rate of speed" on Interstate 495, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
LIDAR recorded a speed of 124 mph in the posted 55 mph zone, she said. The trooper pulled in behind the motorcycle and activated his lights, but the driver sped away even faster and a pursuit was initiated, Geller said. As the motorcycle approached the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, the trooper terminated the pursuit.
At 10:22 a.m., the same trooper was running radar again on I-495 when the same motorcycle passed by at an excessive rate of speed, Geller said. The trooper activated his lights and sirens again, and the driver sped away again, taking the I-95 south exit, she said.
When the trooper saw the motorcycle "splitting the lanes" at a high rate of speed between vehicles in the southbound lanes of I-95, the pursuit was called off.
At 10:30 a.m., state police received a call of a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 162 mile marker. When troopers arrived on scene, they recognized the motorcycle as the one pursued earlier, Geller said.
Based on witness statements, the motorcycle rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the vehicle and the motorcycle to catch fire.
The troopers administered first aid to the motorcyclist, but he died at the scene. State police were still in the process of notifying next of kin Sunday night.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
