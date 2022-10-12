A 61-year-old Springfield man faces drunken driving charges after state police say he struck and killed a motorist with a disabled car on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon.
The victim, 35-year-old Jose Davi Hernandez-Zelayandia of Woodbridge, stopped his 2011 Honda Accord on the shoulder of southbound I-95 at the 169 mile marker near Springfield about 3:06 p.m. and got out to investigate, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
As he was getting back into his car, a 2022 Nissan Sentra ran off the road and struck him. The Nissan then attempted to leave the scene, but was stopped by witnesses, Geller said.
Hernandez-Zelayandia was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where he died, she said.
The Nissan's driver, 61-year-old John O. Hess of Springfield, was not injured. Hess was arrested for DUI and charged with one felony count of hit and run, Geller said.
