Police on Saturday arrested a man wanted for murder in the Friday stabbing death of a 25-year-old man outside a Manassas area Dunkin Donuts.
Officers were called to the 7400 block of Sudley Road at 10:20 p.m. where they found the victim, Todd Ehardt of no fixed address, had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation in the parking lot.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson.
The suspect, Bobby Damont Gross, 24, fled the scene and police were originally unable to locate him, but he was found and arrested in Manassas on Saturday, Dickinson said. The police department had offered a $5,000 reward for arrest and conviction in the case.
Gross, also known as Davon Green, of no fixed address, has a long criminal history in Prince William County, including weapon, drug and obstruction of justice charges earlier this year, according to court records.
(11) comments
High school sports and police reports fill up the front page, how low the once great insideNOVA has fallen, or maybe it is just NOVA in general. Even the great Nolan Stout couldn't even take it anymore and moved on to take a swim in the swamp.
The left are fleeing blue states due to crime, cost of living and taxes.
https://www.newsweek.com/why-americans-are-fleeing-democratic-states-1795292
Sounds like both the victim and the thug were homeless. Somehow Bidenomics skipped them.
Life in democrat utopia.
Equity!! What once was bad is good; what once was good is bad. The country has been tipped on its head. Somehow they either don’t vote or they keep voting for the same clowns.
In early June, Gross was charged with aggravated malicious wounding for a stabbing on Stream Walk Lane. So how & why is he out of jail? If they had kept him locked up like he should of been, that kid wouldn't be dead today.
Very true, but this is what PWC residents voted for. They want to give the violent hateful uncivilized thugs chance after chance after chance, no matter how many people end up getting hurt.
You're CORRECT! Vote Matt Lowery, endorsed by the PWC Police Assoc. and Paul B. Ebert, among others. https://www.facebook.com/mattlowery4ca. He's the real deal and will be EXACTLY what PWC residents need and deserve. Reach out, get a sign, donate, host a Meet & Greet, tell your friends and neighbors. Let's make a difference for the good of all.
Matt's a joke.
Anyone claiming law and order can't be part of Trump's GOP.
I already wrote my check for Amy. During her time, the crime rate remains lower than when the GOP was last in charge.
Matt does not understand basic statistics. The current "crime wave" is nothing of the sort. PWC has seen the same trend as the rest of America, an increase in 2021-2022 that is declining in 2023. PWC is still one of the safest places in America.
The last time PWC crime was NOT lower than the US average, the GOP was in charge!
Counties that vote GOP have lower median income, less education, higher suicide and opioid addiction.
The more progressive NoVA has become, the richer it has become. Because knowledge workers and employers avoid GOP counties.
Bobby Damont Gross ensures that the culture of violence continues...
He’s most likely a Democrat. The party of violence.
