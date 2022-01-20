A young Bristow man wanted in connection with the Monday morning shooting death of a 37-year-old woman in the Sudley area turned himself in Thursday.
Police say Maquan Omari McCray, 18, turned himself in at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail. He is charged with murder and use of a firearm during a felony in the death of Mary Anne Smoot, who had accompanied a family member to meet with the suspect at Raven Crest Apartments on Cobden Court Monday morning. The family member had a previous relationship with McRay, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
During the meeting, the victim and suspect got into a verbal altercation that escalated and McCray shot the victim “multiple times,” just after 10:20 a.m., Perok said. The suspect fled on foot.
Officers attempted CPR on the victim until rescue arrived. Smoot was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police conducted a search of the area with K9s and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police, but McCray wasn’t found.
The case is Prince William County’s first homicide of 2022. Last year, there were 13.