The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado tore through 4.4 miles in Arlington on Thursday night.
The tornado was 125 yards wide and had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph when it touched down just before 9 p.m. in the Cherrydale area of Arlington near 16th NW and continued to Constitution Avenue in D.C.
A second, EF0 tornado touched down at 9:08 p.m. along the H Street corridor in D.C. That tornado was 75 yards wide and traveled about three-quarters of a mile with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.
In Arlington, one person suffered minor injuries when a large tree fell on a house on 16th Street, trapping the resident inside, WTOP.com reported.
Likely tornado damage in Arlington, Virginia near Washington-Liberty HS @capitalweather @breakingweather @MatthewCappucci @dougkammerer pic.twitter.com/A4kPa1uyuL— Zach Rosenthal (@z_rosenthal) July 2, 2021
The damaging storm was the second round violent weather across Northern Virginia on Thursday. Earlier in the afternoon, a strong line of storms moved through the area, ripping a metal roof off a building in Lovettsville and toppling dozens of trees and limbs in the Ashburn area.
