Prince William County police said no firearm was found after a report of a gun Monday at Hylton High School in Woodbridge.
In a tweet, police said the people believed to be involved were with officers late Monday afternoon at the school at 14051 Spriggs Road.
There was no evidence of violence, no injuries and there weren't reports of anything active, police said.
The investigation continues.
This has been a breaking news update. Check back at InsideNoVa.com for the latest information.
