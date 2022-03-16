Fire officials have identified the woman who died in a Nokesville house fire early Tuesday as Elva Clarene Ritenour, 88.
Fire crews were called to her home in the 14000 block of Fleetwood Drive about 5:50 a.m. after a passerby saw flames, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said. They arrived to find fire showing from a one-story, single-family house, Prince William Professional Firefighters said in a Facebook post.
Firefighters searched for trapped residents, with Ritenour pulled from the burning house, Smolsky said. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Firefighters battled significant fire and smoke conditions in the attic and main level of the house and remained at the scene late this morning.
The cause of the fire and the victim's cause of death remain under investigation.
