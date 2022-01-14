On his last day in office, Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in preparation for a major winter storm expected to move into Virginia over the weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet, and ice across the state late Saturday night through Monday.
Northam and state emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call this morning with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team.
“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Northam said in a news release. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”
Parts of Virginia are still dealing with the consequences of the Jan. 3 snowstorm that brought Interstate 95 to a standstill for 36 hours and led to more than 150,000 power outages in Northern Virginia. The upcoming weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for western Northern Virginia suburbs ahead of the storm, expected to arrive in our area Sunday.
The watch calls for 5 to 8 inches of snow for Culpeper, western Loudoun and northern Fauquier starting Sunday afternoon and continuing through Monday morning.
The heaviest snow will likely be near and west of U.S. 15, with heavy snowfall and ice possible further east, where confidence in precipitation types remains lower.
"However, the watch could be expanded if that changes," the weather service Sterling forecast office said Friday morning.
For the western suburbs, heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches likely, and up to 10 inches possible, the weather service said. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch possible and winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Snow may fall at 1 to 3 inches per hour late Sunday into Sunday evening, resulting in nearly impassable roads.
For areas east of U.S. 15, forecasters are calling for 3 to 5 inches of snow, along with rain and freezing rain and wind gusts up to 20 mph. Snow is expected to arrive after 3 p.m.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has pretreated Interstate 95 and other major thoroughfares in the Fredericksburg area ahead of the storm. For Northern Virginia, trucks were out pretreating after this morning's rush hour.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates.
