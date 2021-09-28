Two lanes of Interstate 95 north have reopened hours after a dump truck became stuck under an overpass near Route 17 in Falmouth.
Transportation officials say the remaining lane will reopen shortly after a gas spill is cleaned up. Traffic throughout the Fredericksburg area remained snarled late Tuesday afternoon due to the interstate being closed for hours.
The crash happened about lunchtime just north of exit 133 at the Truslow Road overpass. At 4:15 p.m., the truck bed was removed, and two lanes were reopened as of 4:55 p.m.
For motorist safety, all northbound lanes and Truslow Road were closed until the bridge could be inspected and the truck removed.
I-95 northbound traffic was detoured at exit 133, where motorists could access Route 17 northbound or Route 17 Business southbound to Route 1.
A single northbound lane was briefly reopened this afternoon to clear the queue of vehicles stopped between exit 133 and the Truslow Road overpass.
Travelers still can expect heavy congestion on Route 1 northbound and other arterial routes in the Fredericksburg area. As of 4:10 p.m., traffic was backed up at least 10 miles.
