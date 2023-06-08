Smoke from Canadian wildfires remains heavy today across the D.C. area, prompting a rare Code Purple air quality alert for most of Northern Virginia.
The purple index, upgraded from Code Red earlier this morning, means air quality is "very unhealthy" for everyone.
The National Zoo is closed today due to air quality, as is Signal Bay Waterpark in Manassas Park. All outdoor activities and field trips have been canceled at Fairfax and Prince William public schools.
Northerly winds will continue to push smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada over the area, resulting in poor air quality and visibility potentially less than 2 miles.
"Some improvement is likely through the day, but the smoke likely will continue to affect the area at times until a front on Friday potentially brings some reprieve to fine particle concentrations," the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement Thursday morning.
Hundreds of wildfires are burning in Canada, with 9.3 million acres scorched this year. Authorities have evacuated more than 11,000 residents from their homes in Quebec province as the fires grow.
Has anyone seen any footage of these Canadian fires? I haven't.. Seems suspect.
"Rising temperatures, prolonged droughts and changing rain patterns are making many of North America's forests more prone to fire.' Robert Scheller, Professor of Forestry at North Carolina State University
Welcome to the new normal.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2023/06/08/capturing-carbon-with-machines-is-a-failure-so-why-are-we-subsidizing-it-2/
“Natural climate solutions are in fact the world’s oldest negative emissions technology,” Adams wrote. “By managing carbon dioxide-hungry forests and agricultural lands better, we can remove vast quantities of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and store them in trees and soils.”
The science tells us that policymakers and investors have so far been wrong to advocate so strongly for mechanical CDR solutions to the detriment of biological ones. The fate of future generations is at stake, and we cannot afford to waste both time and money on techno-fixes that are ineffective at achieving our climate goals. The clear path forward to addressing the looming catastrophic effects of climate change is to restore nature."
You mechanical reductionists need to take a hike. Ya'll are the real fascists. Go start a commune on Mars and leave the rest of us alone. Pure psychopaths!
