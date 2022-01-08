Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative has restored power to all of the 19,000 customers who lost power during two snowstorms this week, while Dominion Energy has 627 still without electricity.
Dominion reported more than 154,000 outages after Monday's storm, which dropped more than a foot of snow in eastern Prince William and Stafford counties. The storm shut down Interstate 95 for 36 hours and made many other highways and secondary roads difficult to access, officials with both utilities said.
Dominion's remaining Northern Virginia district outages include 224 in Stafford and 289 in King George counties.
"We're moving all available teams to rural areas in the region that saw the most severe damage, including Albemarle, Stafford, and Louisa counties," Dominion said in a Facebook post Friday morning. "Power outages are always hard, but especially when it's cold. Thank you for your patience."
