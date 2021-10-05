Occoquan is seeking changes to its charter that would allow members of Town Council to serve four-year terms.
The council voted to send proposed revisions to the charter to the General Assembly during its meeting Tuesday.
The charter was first approved in 1930 and last received a thorough update in 1993, according to town documents.
Revisions to town charters must be approved by Town Council and then approved by the General Assembly and signed by the governor.
The changes reflect various updates to state code over the past 28 years, including the movement of town elections from May to November.
Town Council members and the mayor serve two-year terms under the current charter. The revised charter would elect all officials to four-year terms starting with the November 2022 election.
In other business, the council approved a site plan as part of Fairfax Water’s plans to install new water mains under the Occoquan River.
Fairfax Water provides wholesale water to the Prince William County Service Authority, which provides retail water to customers. The water is provided into the county through two water mains under the river.
The project will include installing two new 42-inch water mains under the river to improve the capacity to transmit drinking water, maintain system reliability and enhance availability of water for Prince William County Service Authority members in the eastern part of the county.
The water mains will be installed inside a 400-foot tunnel and connect to existing water mains on the Prince William side of the river. A new water main will be connected to a treatment plant on the Fairfax County side of the river. Two connections will be constructed to existing mains at Tanyard Hill Road and the Horner Road Commuter Parking Road.
The project is expected to kick off this fall and be completed by early 2023.
Horrible reporting! No mention of WHY they want to change their terms from two to fours years. This should be allowed ONLY if they can serve ONLY one four year term, then they are out, forever. Otherwise, corruption will ensue.
