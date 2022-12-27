A person who was unaccounted for after a Monday evening house fire in Fairfax County has been found dead.
Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Goodview Court about 7 p.m. Monday and arrived to find heavy fire showing from the single-family house. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that didn't appear life threatening, Fairfax County fire and rescue said.
A second person was unaccounted for Tuesday morning, but fire officials announced the occupant was found this morning.
Fire crews were first limited to an exterior attack due to the heavy volume of fire, then extensive damage and compromised structural integrity hampered a search inside, the fire department said.
The home was a total loss. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.