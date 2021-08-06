Officials in Ocean City, Md., told NBCWashington they have confirmed a shark bit a 12-year-old girl last week in the surf, and it was probably a case of mistaken identity.
Ocean City Beach Patrol Capt. Butch Arbin told the television station that experts believe it was an accidental bite by a shark feeding in the area and not an attack.
Since 1837, Maryland has only had three documented, unprovoked shark attacks -- one in 1848, another in 1906 and a fourth in 1944. Only one was fatal. Maryland Natural Resources reports the case as the only near-shore, non-fishing related shark bite in Maryland history.
Arbin told NBCWashington that the bite likely came from a small sandbar shark.
WBRE-TV reported Pennsylvana resident Jordan Prushinski and her family were on vacation in Ocean City when Jordan limped out of the water bleeding from her leg.
Her mother, Melissa Prushinski, said other the life guard and beachgoers, including an EMT and a nurse, helped give Jordan first aid, the Associated Press reported. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she received 42 stitches.
The ER doctor told the family that only a shark could have inflicted that type of bite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.