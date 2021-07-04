Several workers suffered minor injuries Sunday morning when fireworks intended for tonight's Fourth of July celebration in Ocean City, Md., exploded on the beach.
The town's fireworks show tonight has been canceled.
Ocean City fire said crews were called to Dorchester Street at 10:30 a.m. for what was believed to be a vehicle fire, but arrived to find some fireworks that were being set up for the town's show were unintentionally discharged.
So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7— Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021
The fire department said the incident happened while workers were unloading fireworks. Several workers suffered minor injuries but refused transport to the hospital, the department said. There were no injuries to beachgoers or those on the boardwalk.
No fireworks in Ocean city MD tonight.... pic.twitter.com/i0QHU7Sk96— natalie (@natasaurus08) July 4, 2021
“Our Fire Marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge,” Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers said in a statement. “Prior to the fireworks being off loaded from the vehicle, Fire Marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured.”
