A Prince William County police officer is improving after suffering serious injuries when he was struck "at a high rate of speed" by a driver in a stolen car late Thursday in Dale City.
The suspect, apprehended a few hours after the incident, faces charges including the attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated malicious wounding, felony hit and run, felony eluding and felony grand larceny auto theft, police said. Valmiki Deo Chandler, 18, of Eastlawn Avenue in Dale City is held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Police were called to the 7-Eleven at 14797 Darbydale Ave. at 10:06 p.m. after a caller reported exiting the store to find their 2012 Dodge Journey, which was left unlocked with the keys inside, had been stolen, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Responding officers broadcasted a be-on-the-lookout for the car, which an officer spotted at 10:54 p.m. on Oust Lane in Dale City.
The officer approached the driver's side and attempted to make contact with the driver, who sped away, made a U-turn, and began driving directly towards the officer "at a high rate of speed," Perok said.
"In response, the officer fired their department issued handgun at least once towards the vehicle before being forcibly struck," Perok said.
Immediately after striking the officer, the suspect lost control and struck a parked vehicle causing the vehicle to roll onto its side. The driver then fled on foot.
"Numerous residents reported suspicious sightings of an individual possibly evading police in the area which was saturated by additional responding officers," Perok said.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the suspect emerged from the woods near Princedale Drive and Dale Boulevard, where he encountered undercover detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau, Perok said. Chandler was not injured by gunfire, but suffered some minor injuries in the crash, Perok said.
The officer who was struck suffered a significant head injury from impacting the road after being struck, Perok said. The officer’s condition continues to improve, and he is expected to make a full recovery.
The officer will remain on administrative leave per policy as he recovers, and investigations continue into both the criminal case and the police-involved shooting, Perok said.
(3) comments
And Democrats still believe those here illegally are the best and brightest a country has to offer.
Illegals continue committing illegal acts against Americans. #Deport
2018, he went missing when he was 12: https://www.nbc12.com/story/37815757/missing-12-year-old-found-safe/
Get well officer. We appreciate your efforts.
Ashworth, put this trash behind bars for 20 plus years.
