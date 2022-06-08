A man arrested for disrupting two Prince William School Board meetings in February and September pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct last month but could have his charges dropped in a year.

In May, Nathan Archer entered a guilty plea for disrupting a September School Board meeting, but he could have the conviction dropped next year if he pays $96 in court costs and stays on good behavior. The commonwealth’s attorney’s office for Prince William County decided not to prosecute a separate charge for disorderly conduct stemming from a February School Board meeting where Archer tried to enter PWCS headquarters through a back entrance with other protesters.

In February, three charges were brought against Archer by James Cox III, an investigator for Prince William County Schools. Cox III accused Archer of trespassing and disorderly conduct for using a loudspeaker to disrupt one meeting, banging on the doors after being told the Kelly Leadership Center was at capacity and encouraging others to rush past security into the board meeting room. Archer was arrested by Prince William County Police and charged with misdemeanors before being released on recognizance.

To InsideNoVa’s knowledge, no other arrests have been made related to School Board meetings this school year.

Last summer, the father of a Loudoun County Public Schools student was arrested for disorderly conduct at a School Board meeting there, where he’d come to protest the handling of his daughter’s sexual assault.