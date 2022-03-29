One person is dead, 11 people displaced and damages tally more than $4 million after a Tuesday morning fire in Ashburn sparked by improperly discarded smoking materials.
Just before 1:30 a.m., the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center began receiving 911 calls reporting a house fire on Nashua Street. Several callers reported one home on fire with flames rapidly spreading to neighboring houses, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Fire crews from Ashburn, Lansdowne, Moorefield, Leesburg, and command staff responded to the initial call. Based on the amount of fire in multiple structures, a Rapid Intervention Task (RIT) force and a second alarm were requested to assist.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on multiple floors of the home with fire quickly spreading to the houses on either side. Under windy conditions fire crews initially attacked the bulk of the fire from the exterior as others worked quickly to contain the fire and search for occupants in the neighboring houses, the news release said.
Two residents inside the heavily engulfed house were able to self-evacuate and were taken to Medstar Washington Burn Center for minor injuries. The body of an adult who was unaccounted for was found in the home where the blaze started, fire officials said.
The victim’s identification and cause of death will be released pending an investigation by the state medical examiner's office.
The fire marshal's office determined improperly discarded smoking materials outside the home caused the blaze. Total damages to the three homes, contents and vehicles involved are estimated at $4 million. A total of nine adults and two children were displaced and received assistance from the American Red Cross.
These fires are preventable by following a few simple tips, fire officials said in the release:
- If you smoke, do so outside.
- Use a deep, sturdy ashtray and be sure it is placed on a surface where it will not tip over.
- Place cigarettes in proper containers such as metal or ceramic pots filled with sand. Never use plastic containers or anything that holds potting soil. Be sure to clean out cigarette butt containers often.
- Place containers away from the house. Never place containers on front porches, decks, or just outside the door.
- Soak cigarette butts and ashes in water before throwing them away. Hot ashes can smolder for days.
- Test smoke alarms monthly and replace units as specified by the manufacturer’s instructions.
For additional fire prevention and life safety information, please visit Loudoun.gov/fire.
