The eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 in Gainesville were closed for six hours Monday after a fatal tractor-trailer fire near U.S. 29.
State police were called to the 43 mile marker at 8:48 a.m. for a report of a truck on fire. When troopers arrived, they found a tractor-trailer stopped along the eastbound lanes engulfed in flames.
State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said there was one confirmed fatality. State troopers were still in the process of notifying next of kin Monday afternoon, she said.
All eastbound lanes of I-66 were closed until after 2:30 p.m. Monday, and the left shoulder and left lane westbound were also closed. Traffic got by in the access lanes.
