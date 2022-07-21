A Woodbridge man died and another man was injured in a Wednesday night shooting in the Georgetown Village community.
Police were called to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road at 6:42 p.m. and arrived to find 21-year-old Brian Darnell Marshall II suffering gunshot wounds.
Officers provided immediate first aid until rescue workers arrived but Marshall died later at an area hospital, police said. A 26-year-old man was also located at the scene with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was taken to an area hospital but is expected to recover.
Police say the victims and a third man were standing outside on the sidewalk when two men appeared from a nearby alley and immediately began shooting towards the three men before fleeing on foot. Multiple vehicles were also struck during the encounter, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
No other injuries were reported. Helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police checked the area for the shooters who were not located. The men were only described as black males, wearing all dark-colored clothing.
"At this time, detectives from the Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information as to what occurred," Perok said.
The case is Prince William County's ninth homicide of the year.
It was also the first of two shootings in Woodbridge on Wednesday night. At 9:31 p.m., police reported a shots fired call at the Elevation One Apartments on Jeffries Road, the scene of another shooting Monday night that left a 38-year-old man with life-threatening injuries..
In last night’s case, two people suffered minor injuries from glass, police said, and property damage was reported. No gunshot wound victims were found.
PWCPD got a lot on their plate. They were told things would get better if they were defunded. Never fear...the Board of Supervisors has another bold initiative in the works. Stay tuned.
East PWC, where democrats run unopposed and reap the rewards…
Georgetown Village needs to be bulldozed.
I agree. That place has been awful for 20 years, and filled with drugs and crime. It definitely wasn’t a shock that this incident occurred there.
Ahh the 6 percenters aka “the usual suspects”
I always look forward to my daily lessons in cultural diversity, equity and inclusion.
Im unsure how this story involves EQUITY or any of that other rhetoric you said but I'm glad you are receiving education via INSIDENOVA 😏
George, Your racism and lies suck just like you. Go away to a right-wing site where they welcome racism and anti-Americans like you.
Truth hurts but look on the bright side, renaming Jeff Davis Hwy is already having a positive effect on the surrounding area! Lol
