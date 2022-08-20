A 25-year-old man was killed and a second wounded in a Friday night shooting near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive at Williamson Boulevard outside Manassas.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m., when a man approached the victims and, after a brief exchange, shot towards them before fleeing.
Officers arrived and provided medical aid to both men but 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore of no fixed address died at the scene, said Prince William County police spokesperson Adam Beard. The second victim, also 25, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
A police K-9 searched the area for the shooter who was not located. Police later learned he got into a light-colored sedan after the shooting.
The gunman was described as Hispanic, heavyset, with short dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.
Detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and would like to speak to anyone with information.
The case is Prince William County's 10th homicide of the year.
