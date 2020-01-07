A 48-year-old man was killed and three others injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a Fauquier County school bus on slick pavement near Delaplane.
The wreck happened at 12:56 p.m., not long after Fauquier County schools released early for the day due to weather, said Fauquier Now publisher Lou Emerson.
A 2001 GMC Savana was traveling east on Route 55 near Barrington Road when the driver lost control, crossed a double solid yellow centerline, and collided with a westbound Fauquier County school bus, Virginia State Police spokesman Brent Coffey said.
The GMC's driver, a 71-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
The passenger in the GMC died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The school bus driver, a 59-year-old Warrenton woman, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fauquier Hospital. A passenger on the bus, a 68-year-old woman, also suffered minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, Coffey said.
There was one student on the bus, an 18-year-old with special needs. She was not physically injured.
State police say snow-slicked roads were a factor in the wreck.
