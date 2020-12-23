A 22-year-old Woodbridge man has died and a Pennsylvania man is charged with murder in a Tuesday night triple shooting in Lake Ridge.
The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of Harbor Drive. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Matthew Joseph Costanzo of Woodbridge and an 18-year-old woman, in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers provided immediate first aid to the victims until rescue personnel arrived. Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man was located on Tacketts Village Square also suffering from gunshot injuries. Officers provided immediate first aid to that man until he and the two victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment, Perok said. A short time later, Costanzo died of his injuries at the hospital.
A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police aided in the search for any suspects and police located a suspect nearby on Gorham Way, Perok said
Police say the victims and suspect met in the parking lot at Tacketts Village Square to conduct a narcotics transaction, with the suspect and the 19-year-old shooting victim in one car and the other victims and a third man in another car.
During the encounter, the accused and the 19-year-old man fired into the second vehicle, striking the two victims, Perok said. The third man in the second vehicle was not injured. Immediately after the shooting, the suspects fled on foot.
Detectives have charged Daquil Raheem Smith, 19, Philadelphia, Pa., with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony, Perok said. He is held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail. Charges are pending against the 19-year-old male suspect who remains hospitalized.
The female victim suffered serious injuries and is expected to survive. The investigation continues.
Mayor Lightfoot of Chicago is proud that this shooting didn’t happen there.
I'm sure Chicago had plenty of shootings last night. Unfortunately, once prestigious Lake Ridge is quickly becoming a vile leftist hell-hole, just like many other communities across the country.
This is what you get when you build low income/high density housing. It is only going to get worse. Democrats will chime in and say crime is everywhere and we are overreacting but I have seen this with my own eyes.
Two of the 3 that were shot were not even from that area but visiting family and one lost his life. They have a brand new baby. Making this political shows a great amount of poor taste on your part. A baby will now grow up without his father and his mother was also shot in the stomach. A little respect could be shown no matter who you voted for.
I’m sorry, Liz, but since this newborn baby had two parents purchasing narcotics in a parking lot, it’s future was doomed from the start. Yes, it’s sad that someone lost his life but a father addicted to narcotics is not a good father. Full stop.
Peter Newsham will have the distinct honor of arresting the same people in two different jurisdictions. I have lived in PWC for 44 years going back to High School and have seen lots of changes. Aside from getting a minor league team (which we lost) not much has been for the better. Our supervisors loaded Hoodbridge and Manassas with town house after town house developments and other high density housing and ruined the best kept secret in Northern Virginia. I fled the Bridge to the Western end 20 years ago and I see a lot of parallels between what happened in Hoodbridge and what's starting to happen on the Western end. 10 years from now the Linton Hall Road corridor will be next. Once the Western end goes then the whole county is done. That new development that they are talking about building in Hoodbridge is like putting lipstick on a pig
Good thing McRib is only a seasonal item or else we’d have a bloodbath on our hands!
Ahh the democratic dream is now in PWC - more violence, and higher taxes coming soon to fund the justice warrior agenda! 🙄
I wonder how this will impact Supervisor Boddye, given that it happened right outside his office door.
Most of you folks on here make this a political thing everyday. Who cares who party you affiliate yourself with, but if you claim to be Republican, I guess you are fine with the so-called "law and order" president who just pardoned murders. You folks have no morals or integrity and can't even think for yourselves. You wonder why you aren't invited over to your family members or friends homes anymore.
