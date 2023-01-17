A 27-year-old Woodbridge man was killed, another man wounded and an occupied car hit by bullets Monday night when gunfire erupted near Marumsco Plaza in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the 13900 block Richmond Highway at 8:50 p.m., for a shooting and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.
Fire and rescue crews responded and took the man to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
A short time later, security officers from a nearby shopping center notified officers of a second man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid to the victim, identified as Akeem Rashaud Williams, until rescue crews took him to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, Carr said.
The initial investigation revealed a group was in the area when gunshots were fired, striking the two men. While investigating, officers learned that an occupied car traveling on U.S. 1 was also hit by gunfire. No additional injuries were reported.
Police searched the area with a K-9, but no suspects or further victims were located, Carr said.
Detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting and would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information. Carr said the shooting does not appear to be random.
The case is Prince William County’s second homicide of 2023.
(3) comments
The culture of violence continues...
Using liberal logic, we should outlaw affordable housing, townhomes and apartments everywhere. The shooting in Bristow was in a townhome development. These housing developments cause shootings. We can save many lives by not allowing more affordable housing to be built and we can save even more lives by turning existing affordable housing into data centers and solar farms. Then police can concentrate their murder prevention efforts on 7-11 stores. Problems solved!
While we frequently disagree, I do appreciate your sarcasm to make a.point Paul. Comment boards don't usually allow for deep root cause analysis unfortunately. I'm extremely disappointinted with a lack of strong sentencing, though that hasn't proven to fix things long term either.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.