A 21-year-old driver suffered critical injuries in a fiery Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 95 in Woodbridge involving a Honda and a tractor-trailer.
The wreck happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Dale City rest area.
Several witnesses had seen a Honda sedan weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed just before it made a sudden lane change and ran off the right side of the interstate, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The Honda struck the guardrail, re-entered the travel lanes and hit a tractor-trailer. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to catch fire, she said.
The 21-year-old Honda's driver was flown by helicopter from the scene to MEDSTAR's Burn Center in D.C. His injuries are life-threatening, Geller said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, which was empty at the time, was not injured in the crash.
Charges are pending, as the investigation remains ongoing, Geller said.
The southbound lanes were closed as rush hour got underway, creating hours-long commuting delays for those headed home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.