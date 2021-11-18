A man was shot Thursday afternoon during an argument with another customer in a clothing store at Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge.
The shooting happened inside the Fashion Mechanics store in the mall's Neighborhood 5 about 3:09 p.m.
Responding officers quickly established that the incident was isolated to the one store, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Preliminarily, detectives believe that one man was inside the store when another man entered and the two got into a fight. The customer who was in the store first "retrieved a firearm and fired multiple rounds, striking the other individual," Carr said.
Both men fled the store and the injured man drove to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The shooter fled the area prior to police arrival and has not been identified or located, Carr said.
No additional injuries were reported.
One witness who was inside the mall when shots rang out said some people hid in the stockroom at Marshall's, thinking there was an active shooter. Another witness said it sounded like a machine gun, with "multiple shots fired at the same time."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500. The investigation continues.
