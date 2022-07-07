Police on Wednesday arrested one of several suspects in the June 14 shooting death of a 19-year-old Dale City man in the Cheshire Station Plaza shopping center.
Detectives this week identified Angel Alfonso Morales Flores, 18, of Granby Road in Dale City, as "one of the men present during the encounter," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said. He turned himself in Wednesday.
Detectives are continuing to ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the police.
Morales Flores was charged with felony homicide, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and conspiracy to violate the drug control act, Carr said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Police say the victim, David Madison Fowler III, 19, of Dale City, died June 14 following the shooting the day before.
Fowler had arranged to meet three men he knows at the shopping center at the corner of Dale Boulevard and Minnieville Road, police said. During the encounter, one of the men fired multiple rounds, striking Fowler in the upper body.
The three others fled in a light-colored vehicle prior to police arriving in the area. No additional victims or property damage were reported.
Bystanders and officers provided first aid to Fowler before medics arrived.
While canvassing the area, officers located shell casings and two firearms.
More of that never ending culture of violence in Republican-led states where having guns is more important than peoples lives.
What about the never ending culture of violence across the street from where this shooting took place?
https://www.potomaclocal.com/2022/06/14/woman-knocked-unconscious-in-series-of-trail-attacks/
Lack of morals in democrat infested dale sh*ty.
More guns, more gun crimes. How hard is it for Americans to understand that.
It's not, because it's a falsehood. Tell that to the victims of armed drug cartels around the globe.
More breakdown of society=more crime.
US gun violence is off the charts when compared to everywhere else. It’s the widespread availability of guns that’s the problem.
And who provides the guns to the cartels?
Was this a case of a Robbery Gone Wrong? At this rate, I've decided to personal carry everywhere I go in Woodbridge. Can't trust these ruffian kids
Lynn June is right this time. There is a hateful culture in Prince William County that seems to be growing worse where human life is cheap and not respected. A man who was still a teenager is now dead because of a disagreement, probably a drug deal gone bad. Most likely the two weapons were illegally obtained, and of course they were used in the commission of a felony. Why have any laws?
Yes, let’s do nothing.
Yeah, let's start teaching respect for human life.
So, they can’t resolve their differences with words, so they pull out a firearm, take a man’s life, and flee in their car. They think that they’re big men but they just look like a a bunch of stupid cowards to everyone else.
Ugnar didn’t grunt the right way towards Og-mu. Og-mu grabbed a club and crushed the head of Ugnar.
Same as it ever was.
You are starting to catch on John. The problem is not the club, the problem is Og-mu.
I see where you're going Paul, but what exactly is the problem with Og-mu? Is it that his genetics predict that he acts in violence? Is it the original sin stuffed deep within his immortal soul? What caused Og-mu to strike Ugnar? Pleasure? Pain of ego? Would he not have done so, if Og-mu learned some form of respect for human life and society? Why should he? Would anyone know the difference if he pretended to accept human life and society, but simply struck Ugnar alone in the dark? Did Ugnar violate Og-mu's property rights? In the case of this article, why did the accused also get charged with conspiracy to violated the controlled substances act? This has NOTHING to do with poor Ugnar or Og-mu, nor the stupid club
Your logic failed you on this one, John. You work well with the information given, but I pay more attention to the omissions. The fact that the accused was charged with conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act points right to the Great War on Drugs. There's an American athlete right now being sentenced on drug charges in Russia, facing ten years in prison. Is that justice? Your caveman euphemism omits why the two real-life individuals argued and fought in the first place. As long as drugs are dangerous, kept so by harsh enforcement of militant, archaic drug laws, then the profit will be extreme. There will always then remain strong motive for low-income individuals to seek great profit through the drug game. Now THAT'S the same as it ever was.
